GMO skeptics still distrust big agriculture's climate pitch

And newer technologies can reduce development times for these heartier varieties "by many years" compared with traditional crop modification techniques, according to a spokesperson for Germany's Bayer.

"Drought tolerance is a complex trait involving many genes," the spokesperson said. "Therefore, the ability to develop drought-tolerant traits through classic breeding methods such as crossbreeding is limited."

Longtime GMO critics say they are open to new approaches but are not sold on the latest industry pitch, viewing conventional seed products as safer and with fewer environmental drawbacks.

"How many times have we read that we won't be able to feed the world by 2050 unless we have GMOs?" said Freese, referring to the argument of GMO proponents that genetically modified crops will be necessary to produce enough food for a growing population on a warming planet.

But for Freese, that claim is "just a really effective smoke screen put on by the pesticide and seeds conglomerates to put a good face on this new technology."

US company Corteva said it, too, is focused on "new breeding technologies such as gene editing" to "take advantage of the genetic diversity that already exists within the plant's DNA" when it comes to creating new seed types.

Such GMO products can help normalize a crop's performance, even if extreme moisture from rain or flooding promotes the spread of fungus or pests, companies say.

In July, the World Economic Forum highlighted the potential for GMOs to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by creating breeds that remove more carbon dioxide than conventionally grown crops.