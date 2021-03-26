Do octopuses have dreams?

"But they're nevertheless very different from us."

To explore the question of octopus sleep patterns, the researchers continuously recorded four octopuses in their tanks over several days, then went back to analyze the footage.

They found during "quiet sleep," the animals were still, with pale skin and their pupils contracted to a slit. During "active sleep," however, they dynamically changed their skin color and texture, noticeably heaved and twitched, and their eyes moved around.

The pattern was cyclical, with the quiet period lasting around six or seven minutes and followed by an active cycle lasted about 40 seconds.

The cycle might then repeat, or the octopus could wake up, but usually fell back asleep 30 to 40 minutes later. All told, their slumbers take up a quarter of the day.

To establish whether these states really represented sleep, the researchers devised visual and tactile stimulation tests, the paper's first author, graduate student Sylvia Medeiros told AFP.

The first test involved playing a video of a crab on a screen that was placed next to the octopuses.

"When they are awake, because crab is a natural prey, they try to attack," she said. But they didn't try to pounce in the two states where they were presumed sleeping.