SpaceX launches secretive US military spacecraft on research mission

It is unclear where exactly the uncrewed and autonomously operating spacecraft is headed on its seventh mission.

The Pentagon has released little information about the space drone and its mission, which was initially scheduled for 7 December, and SpaceX only cited the Pentagon’s mission code name -- USSF-52 -- in its statement on the launch.

“Falcon Heavy launched the USSF-52 mission to orbit from Launch Complex 39A,” SpaceX said.

Earlier, the Pentagon had said the X-37B’s seventh mission would entail “multiple cutting-edge experiments”.