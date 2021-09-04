Dreaming phase matters for brain refreshing: Study

Researchers led by a team from the University of Tsukuba have found new evidence of brain refreshing that takes place during a specific phase of sleep: rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, which is when you tend to dream a lot.

The findings of the study were published in the journal Cell Reports. Previous studies have measured differences in blood flow in the brain between REM sleep, non-REM sleep, and wakefulness using various methods, with conflicting results.

In their latest work, the Tsukuba-led team used a technique to directly visualise the movement of red blood cells in the brain capillaries (where nutrients and waste products are exchanged between brain cells and blood) of mice during awake and asleep states.