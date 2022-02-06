Dying stars can give birth to planets, suggest astronomers

This was an already known fact. However, what is new is that the discs surrounding so-called evolved binary stars not uncommonly show signs that could point to planet formation, as discovered by an international team of astronomers led by KU Leuven researchers.

What’s more, is that their observations showed that this is the case for one in 10 of these binary stars. “In 10 per cent of the evolved binary stars with discs we studied, we see a large cavity (a void/opening, ed.) in the disc”, says KU Leuven astronomer Jacques Kluska, first author of the study. “This is an indication that something is floating around there that has collected all matter in the area of the cavity.”

The clean-up of the matter could be the work of a planet. That planet might not have formed at the very beginning of one of the binary stars’ life but at the very end. The astronomers moreover found further strong indications for the presence of such planets.

“In the evolved binary stars with a large cavity in the disc, we saw that heavy elements such as iron were very scarce on the surface of the dying star”, said Kluska. “This observation leads one to suspect that dust particles rich in these elements were trapped by a planet.” By the way, the Leuven astronomer didn’t rule out the possibility that in this way, several planets can be formed around these binary stars.