Each union to get high speed broadband internet by 2023: Mustafa Jabbar

Private Internet Service Provider, Amber IT, took the initiative to bring some villages of Garo community under internet facility followed by a news report published in a national daily.
Mustafa Jabbar said, “Digitally connecting all the inaccessible and remote areas like Modhupur will bring out the hidden talents of the country. Bangladesh will not stay behind than any other country after 10 years.”
“Recently we have inaugurated 5G internet connection in the country which will be instrumental to move forward in agriculture, fishery, industry, trade and all other sectors,” he added.