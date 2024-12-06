NASA delays crewed lunar landing to 2027

The United States is delaying its planned return to the Moon from 2026 to "mid-2027," citing heat shield issues and other problems plaguing its Orion crew capsule, NASA officials said Thursday.

The announcement comes as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office in January and could significantly reshape the direction of the US space agency.

Artemis, named after Apollo's twin sister in Greek mythology, was unveiled in 2017 as NASA's ambitious program to establish a long-term presence on the Moon and apply those lessons to eventual Mars missions.

Its first mission, Artemis 1, was an uncrewed test flight to the Moon and back in 2022 after multiple delays.

But teams reviewing the data later learned that Orion's heat shield eroded in unexpected ways, and there were also issues with its electrical and life support systems.