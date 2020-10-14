Empathy prevents COVID-19 spread: Study

Empathy for vulnerable people in risk groups motivates others to use face masks and keep distance, which can help prevent the spread of COVID-19, say researchers.

“We saw that empathy for the most vulnerable is an important factor, and that it can be used actively to combat the pandemic,” said study author Stefan Pfattheicher from Aarhus University in the UK.

“Our results suggest that we need stories of real people suffering. It’s not enough just to tell us that we must keep distance and wear a face mask for the sake of vulnerable citizens in general,” the authors wrote.