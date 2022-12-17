Temperature rising on Soyuz, crew not in danger

The temperature on the Soyuz capsule docked at the International Space Station has risen but the crew is not in danger, the Russian space agency said Friday as it assesses a leak.

Roscosmos said a number of tests had been conducted following the discovery of a coolant leak on the Soyuz MS-22, and the temperature in the capsule had increased to 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit).

On Wednesday, the leak forced the last-minute postponement of a spacewalk by cosmonauts Sergei Prokopiev and Dmitry Petelin.