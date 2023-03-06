Scientists use artificial intelligence to detect heart disease

According to a new study, scientists might be able to predict cardiovascular disease in individuals by looking at the genes in their DNA using artificial intelligence (AI). Atrial fibrillation and heart failure are examples of cardiovascular illnesses.

"With the successful execution of our model, we predicted the association of highly significant cardiovascular disease genes tied to demographic variables like race, gender and age," said Zeeshan Ahmed, a core faculty member at the Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research (IFH) and lead author of the study, published in Genomics. According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death globally, yet it is estimated that more than 75 per cent of premature cardiovascular disease is preventable. Atrial fibrillation and heart failure contribute to about 45 per cent of all cardiovascular disease deaths.