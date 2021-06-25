Frog whisperer: Australian scientist speaks to frogs, fears their silence

Wading through a moonlit pond on Australia's east coast talking to frogs makes Michael Mahony feel like a kid again.

The 70-year-old biology professor and conservationist at Australia's University of Newcastle has mastered imitating and understanding the shrills, croaks and whistles of frogs. "Sometimes you forget to work because, you know, you just want to talk to the frogs for a while and it's sort of good fun," Mahony told Reuters from a pond in Cooranbong, New South Wales.

He is thrilled every time they call back, but fears frogs are increasingly at risk of going silent.