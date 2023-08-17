Russia's Luna-25 probe enters Moon orbit

Moscow's Luna-25 lander was successfully placed in the Moon's orbit Wednesday, the first such Russian mission in almost 50 years, space agency Roscosmos announced.

With the lunar launch, Moscow's first since 1976, Russia is seeking to restart and rebuild on the Soviet Union's pioneering space programme.

"For the first time in Russia's contemporary history, an automatic station was placed in lunar orbit at 12:03 pm Moscow time (0903 GMT)," a Roscosmos spokesperson told AFP.

The probe will orbit 100 kilometres (62 miles) above the Moon's surface, before a planned landing Monday north of the Boguslawsky crater on the lunar south pole.

"All the 'Luna-25' systems are operating normally, and communication with it is stable," the spokesperson said.