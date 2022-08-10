Pathway to curb spread of brain cancer identified by researchers

A molecular pathway responsible for the spread of glioblastoma to surrounding tissue in the brain, as well as an existing drug that curbed tumour growth in animal models, has been identified by UT South-western.

The findings, published in Nature Cell Biology, have led to a clinical trial that could offer new hope to patients with glioblastoma, the most common form of brain cancer in adults that kills hundreds of thousands of people worldwide each year.

"Glioblastoma's invasive property is perhaps its most formidable barrier to treatment," said Amyn Habib, MD, associate professor of neurology, member of both the Harold C Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center and Peter O'Donnell Jr Brain Institute at UTSW and a staff physician at the Dallas VA Medical Center.