Bamboo could be a future renewable energy source

"We conducted a review of energy conversion methods for bamboo biomass and found that bioethanol and biochar are the primary products obtained," said first author Zhiwei Liang, of the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Science.

Zhiwei Liang added, "Since the chemical composition of bamboo varies across different species, future research efforts should focus on gathering a more extensive collection of quantitative data for selecting species advantageous for minimizing biomass pre-treatment time and cost."