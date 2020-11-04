Google tells Android users to update Chrome to avoid critical bug

IANS
New Delhi
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Google logo in this picture illustration taken on 28 March 2018. Reuters
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Google logo in this picture illustration taken on 28 March 2018. Reuters

Google has advised Android smartphone users to update the Chrome browser after it patched a Zero-Day bug in the browser.

Google said the bug was exploited to allow attackers to bypass and escape the Chrome security sandbox on Android devices and run code on the underlying OS, reports ZDNet.

The tech giant has released security updates for the Chrome for Android browser to fix the Zero-Day vulnerability.

This marks the third Chrome Zero-Day discovered by the Google Threat Analysis Group (TAG) team in the past two weeks. The first two Zero-Days affected only Chrome for desktop versions.

“Chrome for Android version 86.0.4240.185 was released last night with fixes for the vulnerability dubbed as CVE-2020-16010,” the report said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

While the three zero-days are all different from each other, Google did not clarify if all zero-days are exploited by the same hacking group.

Late last month, a team of Google security researchers revealed a zero-day vulnerability in the Microsoft Windows operating system that is under active exploitation.

According to Google project Zero technical lead Ben Hawkes, the zero-day vulnerability is expected to be patched on 10 November.

The zero-day bug in the Windows kernel can be exploited to elevate an attacker’s code with additional permissions.

A Zero-Day (also known as 0-day) vulnerability is a computer-software vulnerability that is unknown to those who should be interested in mitigating the vulnerability (including the vendor of the target software).

More News

Lung scans for stroke patients can detect COVID-19 early: Study

Lung scans for stroke patients can detect COVID-19 early: Study

Moderna prepares global launch of COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna prepares global launch of COVID-19 vaccine

NASA scientists spot ‘unexpected’ carbon molecule in Titan’s atmosphere

NASA scientists spot ‘unexpected’ carbon molecule in Titan’s atmosphere

Scientists estimate risk of airborne COVID-19 with mask usage

In this picture taken on 27 January 2020 people wearing protective masks to help stop the spread of a deadly virus which began in Wuhan, queue to take a taxi at the Beijing railway station. The deadly new coronavirus that has broken out in China, 2019-nCoV, will afflict a minimum of tens of thousands of people and will last at least several months, researchers estimate based on the first available data. Photo: AFP