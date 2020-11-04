Google tells Android users to update Chrome to avoid critical bug

Google has advised Android smartphone users to update the Chrome browser after it patched a Zero-Day bug in the browser.

Google said the bug was exploited to allow attackers to bypass and escape the Chrome security sandbox on Android devices and run code on the underlying OS, reports ZDNet.

The tech giant has released security updates for the Chrome for Android browser to fix the Zero-Day vulnerability.

This marks the third Chrome Zero-Day discovered by the Google Threat Analysis Group (TAG) team in the past two weeks. The first two Zero-Days affected only Chrome for desktop versions.

“Chrome for Android version 86.0.4240.185 was released last night with fixes for the vulnerability dubbed as CVE-2020-16010,” the report said on Wednesday.