Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine effective, safe

Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) one-shot Covid-19 vaccine appeared safe and effective in trials, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) staff said in documents published on Wednesday (24 February), paving the way for its approval for emergency use.

The FDA's panel of independent experts meets on Friday to decide whether to approve the shot or not. While it is not bound to follow the advice of its experts, the FDA did so when authorising the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

J&J's vaccine was 66 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 against multiple variants in a global trial involving nearly 44,000 people, the company said last month.