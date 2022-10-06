Click chemistry, Nobel-winning science that may 'change the world'

The Nobel Chemistry Prize was awarded to three scientists on Wednesday for their work on click chemistry, a way to snap molecules together like Lego that experts say will soon "change the world".

But how exactly does it work?

Imagine two people walking through a mostly empty room towards each other then shaking hands.

"That's how a classical chemical reaction is done," said Benjamin Schumann, a chemist at Imperial College London.

But what if there was lots of furniture and other people clogging up the room?

"They might not meet each other," Schumann said.