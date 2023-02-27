SpaceX Dragon crew to blast off for ISS

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to blast off early Monday for the International Space Station carrying two NASA astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and the second Emirati to voyage to space.

The SpaceX Dragon Crew-6 mission is set to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 1:45 am (0645 GMT). Weather conditions are expected to be near perfect.

The Crew Dragon capsule, dubbed Endeavour, is scheduled to dock with the ISS at 2:38 am (0738 GMT) on Tuesday.

As the sun set on Sunday, the US space agency expressed confidence that the launch was a go.

"Countdown to liftoff!" NASA tweeted, as it promoted its livestream of the launch.