Large asteroid to zoom past Earth 21 March

The largest asteroid predicted to pass by our planet in 2021 will be at its closest on 21 March, NASA has said, adding that there is no threat of a collision with Earth.

Called 2001 FO32, the near-Earth asteroid will make its closest approach at a distance of about two million kilometres, the US space agency said on Thursday.

The asteroid is about as 0.8 to 1.7 kilometres in diameter, according to a report in Live Science.

“We know the orbital path of 2001 FO32 around the Sun very accurately, since it was discovered 20 years ago and has been tracked ever since,” said Paul Chodas, Director of the Centre for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), which is managed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, said in a statement.