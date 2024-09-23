2 Russian cosmonauts return to Earth after record 374 days in space

Two Russian cosmonauts landed back on Earth on Monday after a record-breaking stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub spent 374 days in low-Earth orbit at the ISS, the longest time anybody has ever stayed on the station in a continuous stint.

During his stay, Kononenko, 60, also set a new record for the longest cumulative time any person has spent in space -- passing the three-year mark with a total of 1,111 days across five trips.

American astronaut Tracy Dyson, who took off for the station in March, also returned to Earth.

The Soyuz MS-25 capsule carrying the three landed in the vast steppe of Kazakhstan at 16:59 local time (1159 GMT), an official broadcast of the landing showed.