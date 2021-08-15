Like humans, dolphins burn calories at lower rate as they get older

A Duke University-led study finds that bottlenose dolphins burn calories at a lower rate as they get older, just like humans do.

It is the first time scientists have measured an age-related metabolic slowdown in another large-bodied species besides humans, said Rebecca Rimbach, postdoctoral associate in evolutionary anthropology at Duke.

The findings could shed light on factors besides diet and lifestyle that underlie age-related weight gain in people.

Despite living in a watery world, the team found that bottlenose dolphins burn 17 per cent less energy per day than expected for a marine mammal of their size.