Shubhanshu Shukla becomes first Indian to enter ISS

Axiom-4 mission Pilot and Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain, Shubhanshu Shukla, has called it a "privilege" to become the 634th human in space and the first Indian to enter the International Space Station (ISS), saying the experience of seeing Earth from such a vantage point was "wonderful."

He added that with the Tricolour on his shoulder and the blessings of fellow Indians, the next 14 days of science and exploration would be "truly exciting."

Axiom Space's Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) crew successfully reached the International Space Station on Thursday in a journey that lasted approximately 28 hours. The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft docked with the International Space Station Harmony module at 6:21 am ET while soaring over the expansive North Atlantic, as per Axiom's statement.

After receiving his official astronaut pin from Ax-4 Mission Commander Peggy Whitson, Shukla said, "I am no 634, that's a privilege."