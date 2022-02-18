Brain network development in young age influences memory formation: Study

The participants in the study were already undergoing brain surgery for another reason (usually to treat their epilepsy), and the scientists capitalised on this rare opportunity to examine data from electrodes placed directly on the exposed surface of the brain.

Following brain surgery, patients spent a week in the hospital for monitoring. This was when Johnson’s team conducted its studies, having the participants look at pictures of scenes to see how well they remembered them.

The research team presented them with the same images again and new scenes they hadn’t yet seen (e.g., a different image of an outdoor area) to observe age-related differences in how well study participants remembered what they’d seen.

Another novel finding in the study was that there appeared to be age differences in fast and slow theta oscillations -- rhythms in the brain that help with cognition, behaviour, learning and memory. The slow theta frequency slows down with age, and the fast get faster.

“These rhythms seemed to diverge with age so that they were similar in 5-year-olds and different in 20-year-olds,” Johnson said. “The fact that key memory regions are interacting at both frequencies suggests how your brain is learning to multitask as you get older.”