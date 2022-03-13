Meteorites that helped form earth may have formed in outer solar system: Study

A new study led by researchers at the Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) at Tokyo Institute of Technology suggested that these asteroidal materials might have formed very far out in the early Solar System then been transported into the inner Solar System by chaotic mixing processes.

The study was published in the journal, ‘AGU Advances.’

Our Solar System is believed to have formed from a cloud of gas and dust, called the solar nebula, which began to condense on it gravitationally 4.6 billion years ago. As this cloud contracted, it began to spin and shaped itself into a disk revolving about the highest gravity mass at its centre, which would become our Sun.