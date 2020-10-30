Moderna prepares global launch of COVID-19 vaccine

American biotechnology company Moderna announced that it was preparing for the global launch of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

“We are actively preparing for the launch of mRNA-1273 and we have signed a number of supply agreements with governments around the world,” Xinhua news agency quoted Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel as saying in a statement on Thursday.

In addition to the Phase-3 study of the COVID-19 vaccine mRNA-1273, which is fully enrolled, Moderna now has four programs in Phase-2 studies, according to Bancel.