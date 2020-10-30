Moderna prepares global launch of COVID-19 vaccine

IANS
Washington
default-image

American biotechnology company Moderna announced that it was preparing for the global launch of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

“We are actively preparing for the launch of mRNA-1273 and we have signed a number of supply agreements with governments around the world,” Xinhua news agency quoted Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel as saying in a statement on Thursday.

In addition to the Phase-3 study of the COVID-19 vaccine mRNA-1273, which is fully enrolled, Moderna now has four programs in Phase-2 studies, according to Bancel.

“Moderna is committed to the highest data quality standards and rigorous scientific research as we continue to work with regulators to advance mRNA-1273,” he said.

On 22 October, the Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273 completed enrollment of 30,000 participants with approximately 37 per cent of participants from diverse communities.

The Phase-1 interim analysis of the vaccine, published in The New England Journal of Medicine on 14 July, showed that mRNA-1273 was generally well-tolerated across all age groups and induced rapid and strong immune responses against SARS-CoV-2.

