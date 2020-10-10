More people with extra artery shows modern human evolving at fast rate: Research

Over generations, more people born with an extra artery in their forearm shows modern humans are evolving at the fastest rate in the past 250 years and the natural selection could be the major reason, Australian researchers said.

The recently published study showed the number of people who retained the median artery has been increasing significantly since the 19th century and everyone will have the artery by the end of this century if the trend continues.

Co-researcher Teghan Lucas from Flinders University in Australia told Xinhua on Friday that the median artery naturally disappears during embryonic development as it is replaced with two other major arteries which supply the forearm.