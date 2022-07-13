NASA draws back curtain on Webb space telescope's first full-colour images

Nearly two decades in the making and built under contract for NASA by aerospace giant Northrop Grumman Corp NOC.N, the $9 billion infrared telescope was launched on 25 December 2021. It reached its destination in solar orbit nearly 1 million miles from Earth a month later.

With Webb finely tuned after months spent remotely aligning its mirrors and calibrating its instruments, scientists will embark on a competitively selected agenda exploring the evolution of galaxies, life cycle of stars, atmospheres of distant exoplanets, and moons of our outer solar system.

"All of us are just blown away," Amber Straughn, Webb deputy project scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, said among a panel of experts who briefed reporters following the big reveal.