NASA lander reveals Mars' deep interiors for the first time

The scientists found the crust was thinner than expected and may have two or even three sub-layers. It goes as deep as 20 kilometres in case of two sub-layers, or 37 kilometres if there are three.

Beneath that is the mantle, which extends 1,560 kilometres below the surface. And at the heart of mars is the core, which has a radius of 1,830 kilometres.

"When we first started putting together the concept of the mission more than a decade ago, the information in these papers is what we hoped to get at the end," said Bruce Banerdt, InSight's principal investigator.