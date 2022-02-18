National digital library to be built: Palak

State minister for information and communication technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Thursday said the government will construct a national digitalised library aiming to create a wide scope for the people to subscribe thousands of books digitally from any corner of the country.

“A national digital library will be built and another 71 libraries would be digitalised aiming to create an ample scope for the people to go through scores of books digitally particularly staying at rural areas,” he said, reports BSS.