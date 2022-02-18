Science

National digital library to be built: Palak

State minister for information and communication technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak addresses the inauguration of 'Boi Chitro', a digital book archive app, at Bangladesh Computer Council auditorium at Agargaon ICT tower, Dhaka on 17 February 2022
State minister for information and communication technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak addresses the inauguration of ‘Boi Chitro’, a digital book archive app, at Bangladesh Computer Council auditorium at Agargaon ICT tower, Dhaka on 17 February 2022BSS

State minister for information and communication technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Thursday said the government will construct a national digitalised library aiming to create a wide scope for the people to subscribe thousands of books digitally from any corner of the country.

“A national digital library will be built and another 71 libraries would be digitalised aiming to create an ample scope for the people to go through scores of books digitally particularly staying at rural areas,” he said, reports BSS.

The state minister was inaugurating ‘Boi Chitro’, a digital book archive app, marking birth centenary of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh at Bangladesh Computer Council auditorium at Agargaon ICT tower in the capital city.

ICT division senior secretary NM Ziaul Alam chaired the programme where noted writer and educationist Zafar Iqbal and Dhansiri Digital Limited managing director Shami Kaiser also addressed.

Remembering the 1952 Language Movement, the state minister said the language heroes sacrificed their lives to establish the Bangla language in a respected position across the world.

To enrich Bangla as a prosperous language in the field of ICT, Palak said a project has been taken to enrich Bangla language by the ICT division.

