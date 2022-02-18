National digital library to be built: Palak

The state minister was inaugurating ‘Boi Chitro’, a digital book archive app, marking birth centenary of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh at Bangladesh Computer Council auditorium at Agargaon ICT tower in the capital city.
ICT division senior secretary NM Ziaul Alam chaired the programme where noted writer and educationist Zafar Iqbal and Dhansiri Digital Limited managing director Shami Kaiser also addressed.
Remembering the 1952 Language Movement, the state minister said the language heroes sacrificed their lives to establish the Bangla language in a respected position across the world.
To enrich Bangla as a prosperous language in the field of ICT, Palak said a project has been taken to enrich Bangla language by the ICT division.