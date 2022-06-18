New algorithm can identify people with kidney disease risk, suggests study

Early detection of kidney disease could prevent many cases of kidney failure and reduce the need for transplant or dialysis, but the disease is often silent until it has caused significant kidney damage.

Genetic testing could offer a way to predict a person's risk of kidney disease well before symptoms appear, but thousands of inherited variants are likely involved and most have only small effects. Adding to the complexity, certain genetic variants are more common in some ethnicities than others.

"In most populations, we can't just look at one or two genetic variants and tell you what your risk is," said Kiryluk. "Thousands of variants are likely contributing," she added.

Kiryluk and his team described their method and tested it on 15 different groups of people, including those of European, African, Asian, and LatinX descent. The algorithm analyzes variants of a gene called APOL1--known to be a common cause of kidney disease in people of African descent--and thousands of other kidney disease variants found in people of all ancestries.