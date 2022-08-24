James Webb telescope captures stunning images of Jupiter

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured stunning images of the planet Jupiter showing two tiny moons, faint rings and auroras at the northern and southern poles.

"We hadn't really expected it to be this good, to be honest," said planetary astronomer Imke de Pater of the University of California, Berkeley.

"It's really remarkable that we can see details on Jupiter together with its rings, tiny satellites, and even galaxies in one image," she said.