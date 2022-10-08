Australia seeks to grow plants on Moon by 2025

Australian scientists are trying to grow plants on the Moon by 2025 in a new mission unveiled Friday that they said could help pave the way for a future colony.

Plant biologist Brett Williams, from the Queensland University of Technology, said seeds would be carried by the Beresheet 2 spacecraft -- a private Israeli Moon mission.

They would be watered inside the sealed chamber after landing and monitored for signs of germination and growth.

Plants will be chosen based on how well they cope in extreme conditions, and how quickly they germinate, he said.