Oxford COVID vaccine safe, protects against disease: Lancet

In a significant development, the first full results from interim analysis has confirmed that the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine has an acceptable safety profile and is efficacious against symptomatic the Coronavirus caused disease, with only three out of 23,745 participants experiencing serious adverse events.

Interim results of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trials found that the vaccine protects against symptomatic disease in 70 per cent of cases -- with vaccine efficacy of 62 per cent for those given two full doses, and of 90 per cent in those given a half then a full dose.

The results are the first full peer-reviewed efficacy results to be published for a COVID-19 vaccine, and are published in The Lancet.

The results were based on a pre-specified pooled analysis of phase 3 trials in UK and Brazil (11,636 people), alongside safety data from a total of 23,745 participants in four trials in the UK, Brazil and South Africa.