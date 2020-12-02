Oxford’s vaccine volunteer was in ICU battling neurological complications, memory loss: Wife

Life was sort of picture-perfect for the Chennai-based business consultant with a wife and two kids aged 12 and 7 and couple of business projects on hand, when it turned upside down in October 2020.

The city-based business consultant had developed severe neurological complications after first dose of vaccination of Covishield which is under development at the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, the volunteer’s wife told IANS.

“He was in the intensive care unit (ICU) on his birthday battling severe neurological complications. Not only he had lost those business projects, he is not the normal person he used to be,” she added.

According to her, the statement from Serum Institute that it would file a case claiming damages over Rs 100 crore was shocking, intimidating and also childish.