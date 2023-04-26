Hard landing: Japan firm fails in historic Moon bid

Japanese start-up ispace conceded Wednesday its ambitious attempt to become the first company to land on the Moon had ended in failure, but pledged to move ahead with new missions.

The unmanned Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander had been scheduled to arrive on the Moon's surface overnight, but communications were lost during its descent and had still not been re-established 25 minutes after the scheduled landing.

"It has been determined that there is a high probability that the lander eventually made a hard landing on the Moon's surface," ispace said later in a statement.

The company said its engineers were working to establish why the landing had failed.