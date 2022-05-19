Pee pals: Dolphins taste friends' urine to know they're around

Think about people you know, and how you could tell they were around even if you couldn't see them: perhaps their voice, or a favoured perfume.

For bottlenose dolphins, it's the taste of urine and signature whistles that allow them to recognize their friends at a distance, according to a study published Wednesday in Science Advances.

"Dolphins keep their mouths open and sample urine longer from familiar individuals than unfamiliar ones," first author Jason Bruck of the Stephen F Austin State University in Texas wrote in an email to AFP.

"This is important because dolphins are the first vertebrate ever shown to have social recognition through taste alone."