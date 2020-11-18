Pfizer announces vaccine with 95pc efficacy

Pharma giant Pfizer on Wednesday boosted hopes of a possible end to the coronavirus pandemic by announcing improved results for its vaccine, even as the death rate in Europe surged and protests against restrictions turned violent.

Pfizer said a completed study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed it was 95 per cent effective, offering relief in parts of the world struggling to cope with a second wave.

“With hundreds of thousands of people around the globe infected every day, we urgently need to get a safe and effective vaccine to the world,” Pfizer’s chief executive Albert Bourla said.

The announcement came after another US firm involved in the vaccine race, Moderna, said this week that its own candidate was 94.5 per cent effective, while Russia has also announced a vaccine it claims is more than 90 per cent effective.