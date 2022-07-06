PM Hasina opens country’s first campus-based IT business incubator

Following the occasion, CUET campus took a festive look as colourful lights were lit up all over the university while banners, festoons and balloons of different colours were also displayed.

Faculty members and students of the university expressed their enthusiasm hoping that this incubator will create a bridge between industry and academia.

The incubator aims to develop IT entrepreneurs and expand knowledge-based economy for building the “Smart Bangladesh” by 2041 as the country has already materialised the “Digital Bangladesh” campaign.

The business incubator, which has a complete innovative eco-system for start-ups and businesses, will provide some 220 entrepreneurs, trainees, freelancers and potential start-ups with financial and logistical services, alongside mentorships.

Industry insiders said that the IT Business Incubator will be one of the keys in implementing “Smart Bangladesh” as it will be a centre of materialising new ideas to be explored by the university students and graduates as well as evolution hub of talents, intellects and knowledge of the next generations towards building the “Sonar Bangla” as dreamt by Bangabandhu.