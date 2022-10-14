Neanderthals, humans probably co-existed in Europe for over 2,000 years

Neanderthals and humans lived alongside each other in France and northern Spain for up to 2,900 years, modelling research suggested Thursday, giving them plenty of time to potentially learn from or even breed with each other.

While the study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, did not provide evidence that humans directly interacted with Neanderthals around 42,000 years ago, previous genetic research has shown that they must have at some point.

Research by Swedish paleogeneticist Svante Paabo, who won the medicine Nobel Prize last week, helped reveal that people of European descent, and almost everyone worldwide, have a small percentage of Neanderthal DNA.