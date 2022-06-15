Research aims to improve joint connection technologies for lightweight and high-strength structures

It is a commonly used moulding method for FRP architectural members. However, because the pultrusion method generally places many reinforced fibres, which ensure the strength and stiffness of FRP materials, in the direction of pultrusion (along the longitudinal axis of the member), it is known to show local damage and brittle fractures around bolt holes when connections are made using bolts, etc. Therefore, care should be taken regarding this fracture behaviour.

Therefore, the research team has performed research to minimise the increase in weight and production costs and to improve the dynamic behaviour of bolted connections by using vacuum-assisted resin transfer moulding, which is used to make parts of ships and blades of wind turbines made of FRP, and by pasting a GFRP plate that is several millimetres thick and has multiple fibre directions.

By reinforcing the necessary areas with only the necessary amount of GFRP, they demonstrated in their experiments that the connection strength of fibre-reinforced polymer can be increased significantly without losing the productivity or light-weight properties of FRP. In addition, based on the experimental results and existing design formulas, the research team also proposed a design formula for when their proposed connection reinforcing method is used and successfully provided data that can be applied in design.