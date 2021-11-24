Research team makes advance in brain-inspired computing

In the brain, randomness played an important role in human thought or computation. It is born from billions of neurons that spike in response to input stimuli and generate a lot of signals that may or may not be relevant. The decision-making process perhaps is the best-studied example of how our brain makes use of randomness. It allowed the brain to take a detour from past experiences and explore a new solution when making a decision, especially in a challenging and unpredictable situation.

“Neurons exhibit stochastic behaviour, which can help certain computational functions,” said a USC PhD student Jiahui Ma and a lead author Xiaodong Yan (both equally contributed as first authors).

The team wanted to emulate neurons as much as possible and designed a circuit to solve combinatorial optimisation problems, which are one of the most important tasks for computers to complete.