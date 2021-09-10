Researchers develop artificial cells which can mimic living cells’ abilities

During a new study, researchers have recreated an essential function of living cells by developing artificial cell-like structures using inorganic matter that autonomously ingests, processes, and pushes out material.

Their article, published in Nature, provides a blueprint for creating “cell mimics,” with potential applications ranging from drug delivery to environmental science.

A fundamental function of living cells is their ability to harvest energy from the environment to pump molecules in and out of their systems. When energy is used to move these molecules from areas of lower concentration to areas of a higher concentration, the process is called active transport. Active transport allows cells to take in necessary molecules like glucose or amino acids, store energy, and extract waste.