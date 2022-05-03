Researchers discover new function performed by nearly half of the cells in the brain

According to a new study at Tufts University, researchers have discovered a previously unknown function performed by a cell type that contains almost half of all cells in the brain.

The findings of the research were published in the journal ‘Nature Neuroscience’.

The scientists say this discovery in mice of a new function by cells known as astrocytes opens a whole new direction for neuroscience research that might one day lead to treatments for many disorders ranging from epilepsy to Alzheimer’s to traumatic brain injury.