Robotics engineers pay attention to cardiovascular diseases

A multidisciplinary team of robotics and electronic systems engineers working with cardiologists and materials scientists has developed a medical robotic apparatus that uses an external magnetic field to precisely and remotely control guidewires through tiny and tortuous blood vessels.

The apparatus, following further tests and commercialisation, could minimise the exposure of physicians to X-ray radiation while looking for and treating narrowed or blocked blood vessels.