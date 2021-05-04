Rosatom launches awareness campaign on atoms for humanity

Rosatom launched Atoms for Humanity, a global new nuclear awareness campaign, recently aimed at demonstrating the importance of nuclear technologies in achieving the UN Sustainable Goals through human-centred stories, reports state-run news agency BSS.

Over 3,200 people from 40 countries watched Rosatom’s nuclear awareness campaign ‘Why Humanity Needs Nuclear’ on 30 April, said a message on Monday.

Kirsty Gogan, an internationally sought-after expert with over 15 years in advising the government on climate and energy, was the host of the discussion.