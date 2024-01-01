India launches X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite to study X Ray emission from celestial sources

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite on the very first day of the New Year, in continuation of its stellar space odyssey from the previous year.

The satellite that was launched from Sriharikota spaceport on Monday at 9.10 am, as scheduled, among others, would offer insights into space-based polarisation measurements of X-ray emission from various celestial sources.

ISRO’s PSLV-C58 Mission is to launch XPOSAT Satellite into an Eastward low inclination orbit. After injection of XPOSAT, the PS4 stage will be re-started twice to reduce the orbit into 350 km circular orbit to maintain in 3-axis stabilised mode for Orbital Platform (OP) experiments.