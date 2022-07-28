NASA details plans to bring back Mars rock samples

But bringing them back for detailed lab study on Earth is proving to be a highly complex task.

Up until now, NASA was planning on sending another rover to Mars to pick up the samples from Perseverance then bring them to a robotic lander equipped with its own rocket, called the Mars Ascent Vehicle.

This in turn would fire the samples into orbit where they would be collected by a European spaceship.

Now, however, the second "Sample Fetch Rover" has been scrapped and Perseverance itself will deliver the precious cargo directly to the lander, which will use a robot arm to extract it.