Scientists develop new enzyme to beat plastic waste

Scientists have taken an important step in developing nature-based solutions to beat the global crisis that has erupted due to plastic waste.

They have characterised an enzyme that has the remarkable capacity to help break down terephthalate (TPA), one of the chemical building blocks of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic, which is used to make single-use drinks bottles, clothing and carpets. The findings of the study were published in 'The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences' (PNAS).

The research was co-led by Jen DuBois, professor of Montana State University, and John McGeehan, professor of University of Portsmouth, who in 2018 led the international team that engineered a natural enzyme that could break down PET plastic. This new research describes the next steps, specifically for managing TPA.