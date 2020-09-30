Scientists measure total matter in Universe

A team of US astrophysicists has produced one of the most precise measurements ever made of the total amount of matter in the Universe, a longtime mystery of the cosmos.

The answer, published in The Astrophysical Journal on Monday, is that matter consists of 31.5 per cent -- give or take 1.3 per cent -- of the total amount of matter and energy that make up the Universe.

The remaining 68.5 per cent is dark energy, a mysterious force that is causing the expansion of the Universe to accelerate over time, and was first inferred by observations of distant supernovae in the late 1990s.