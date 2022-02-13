Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars

Often the question has arisen of whether Earth is the only planet with living organisms or not and what would be the conditions suitable for the growth and survival of life?

Scientists have now provided more insight into the possibility of establishing a pathway to generate oxygen for humans to potentially call the Moon or Mars ‘home’ for extended periods of time.

New research published in ‘Nature Communications’, demonstrated how a team of researchers from The University of Manchester and the University of Glasgow undertook experiments to determine how the potentially life-giving electrolysis method acted in reduced gravity conditions.